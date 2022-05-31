STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing wrong in CM Stalin putting forth demands to PM Modi: P Chidambaram

His comments come in the wake of State BJP leaders criticising Stalin for raising State issues at a government function while sharing stage with PM Narendra Modi.   

Published: 31st May 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram filing his papers at the Secretariat | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram came out in support of Chief Minister MK Stalin and said there is nothing wrong with a CM putting forth the needs and requirements of the State before the Prime Minister. His comments come in the wake of State BJP leaders criticising Stalin for raising State issues at a government function while sharing stage with PM Narendra Modi.   

The former Union Finance Minister who was in the city to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections said, “The State gave due respect and welcomed the PM. The PM elaborated on the achievements of his government, which was right. The CM flagged the needs and requirements of the State, which was also right. I don’t understand the comments that one was right and the other was wrong.”

Commenting on the BJP’s allegation of forced conversion attempts (by some Christian groups), Chidambaram said he himself studied in Christian institutions from Class 1 to graduation, like many others. “This is an absurd, false accusation. Several generations have benefitted from Christian schools and colleges. Nobody has attempted to convert anyone. This is a false accusation and must be nipped in the bud.”

Congress, AIADMK nominees file papers
Chennai: Congress nominee P Chidambaram and AIADMK nominees former minister CVe Shanmugam and R Dharmar from Ramanathapuram district filed their nominations before K Srinivasan, Returning Officer for biennial elections to Rajya Sabha on Monday. Already, nominees of the DMK have filed their papers. 

