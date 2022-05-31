Tiruchy Corporation Budget: Road, infra development get a push

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The City Municipal Corporation here on Monday tabled its revised budget for financial year 2022-23, presenting a surplus budget of Rs 92.49 lakh. The revenue is estimated at Rs 2140 crore while the expenditure is pegged at Rs 2139.19 crore. Taxation and finance committee chairperson T Muthuselvam presented the budget in the council meeting.

It was presented in the presence of Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman, Deputy Mayor G Divya, and others. The education outlay for 2022-23 has been pegged at a surplus of Rs 13 lakh, with a estimated income of Rs 2198 lakh versus an expenditure of Rs 2185 lakh Further, it allocated Rs 140 crore towards the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur, on the outskirts of the city. A bus stand at Srirangam has been announced as well.



As many as 128 road development projects have been sanctioned in each of the 65 wards. A total of `32.50 crore has been allotted for these road works at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per ward. Work for the Maris theatre road over bridge (ROB) is also to be taken up this year at a cost of Rs 44 crore. Out of this, Rs 22 crores is to be borne by the railways while Rs 22 crore will be borne by the corporation.



A new building for the corporation main office is also to come up at a cost of Rs 40 crore. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned to renovate corporation schools, set up smart classes and construct toilets.