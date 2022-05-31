STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation Budget: Road, infra development get a push

A sum of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned to renovate corporation schools, set up smart classes and construct toilets.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Taxation committee chairperson Muthuselvam presents the Corporation Budget to Mayor Mu Anbalagan during the budget session meeting in Tiruchy on Monday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The City Municipal Corporation here on Monday tabled its revised budget for financial year 2022-23, presenting a surplus budget of Rs 92.49 lakh. The revenue is estimated at Rs 2140 crore while the expenditure is pegged at Rs 2139.19 crore. Taxation and finance committee chairperson T Muthuselvam presented the budget in the council meeting.

It was presented in the presence of Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman, Deputy Mayor G Divya, and others. The education outlay for 2022-23 has been pegged at a surplus of Rs 13 lakh, with a estimated income of Rs 2198 lakh versus an expenditure of Rs 2185 lakh Further, it allocated Rs 140 crore towards the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjappur, on the outskirts of the city. A bus stand at Srirangam has been announced as well.

As many as 128 road development projects have been sanctioned in each of the 65 wards. A total of `32.50 crore has been allotted for these road works at a cost of Rs 50 lakh per ward. Work for the Maris theatre road over bridge (ROB) is also to be taken up this year at a cost of Rs 44 crore. Out of this, Rs 22 crores is to be borne by the railways while Rs 22 crore will be borne by the corporation.

A new building for the corporation main office is also to come up at a cost of Rs 40 crore. A sum of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned to renovate corporation schools, set up smart classes and construct toilets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp