TN fisherwoman comes in for praise from Stalin over her daughter's medical degree from Russia

The family thanked the chief minister for the appreciation.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayalakshmi with mother R Ramani

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday lauded a fish worker who has made her daughter study medicine in Russia.

Following news reports on Monday on the success story of Vijayalakshmi completing her studies in Russia and the efforts of her mother, R Ramani (50) - a fish worker from Mayiladuthurai, MK Stalin tweeted in appreciation. He wrote, "The heights Tamil Nadu has reached in higher education of women is not success only due to the government. It is jointly by the selfless efforts of crores of mothers, like Mayiladuthurai's Ramani. Congratulations, Doctor Vijayalakshmi."

Vijayalakshmi had enrolled for the MBBS course at Stavropol State Medical University, Stavropol, Russia, in 2015, and completed the six-year course in 2021. Vijayalakshmi, now 24, for the second time, is preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations. Vijayalakshmi told TNIE, "I am grateful for the support of my mother. I am confident
of reaching all the way, and I know that I'll become a doctor soon."

R Ramani works at Mayiladuthurai fish market, where she cleans and cuts fish to make a living. She told TNIE, "My husband Rajenthiran passed away around 24 years ago, leaving me as the lone breadwinner of the family. I sold my house and jewels for my daughter's education. I am glad she has completed her studies in medicine from Russia."

Ravichandran (25), Ramani's son, has been ailing from Addison's disease, leaving Ramani to fend the whole family. The family thanked the chief minister for the appreciation.

