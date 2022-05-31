TNPSC to hire drivers, conductors for govt buses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct large-scale recruitment of conductors, drivers, and technical staff for eight State transport undertakings. So far, transport corporations hired drivers and conductors via direct recruitment and registrations with district employment offices. The last time drivers and conductors were recruited was during the AIADMK regime in 2014-15.

While the exact number of vacancies has not yet been announced, the transport undertakings reportedly sought to fill about 10,000 vacancies for the posts of driver, conductor, technician, junior assistant, and junior engineer, among others.

Official sources said a proposal to recruit staff for the transport corporations has been sent to the finance department. “Once the department approves it, a proposal will be sent to TNSPC to start the recruitment,” said an official.

In January, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Act, 2022 was passed in the State Assembly, entrusting recruitment for Tamil Nadu’s public sector undertakings to the TNPSC.

In November 2019, following a directive from the Union government, the State government removed the minimum educational qualification criterion for obtaining a driving license for heavy motor vehicles. “The minimum educational and age qualification for drivers and conductors will be decided by the department’s technical committee. We hope the notification will be issued soon,” added the official.

A month ago, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said the department plans to introduce more buses on high-demand routes, and a study is being conducted to rationalise bus routes.

At present, the average strength of workers per bus stands at 2.6 as against the demand of three. Arumuga Nainar, from the CITU-affiliated Transport Employees’ Federation, said, “At least 30 workers retire every month. The move will make recruitment transparent.”