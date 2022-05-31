STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN’s Guidance signs MoU with German agency to boost trade

Published: 31st May 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pooja Kulkarni, MD and CEO of Guidance signing the MoU with Hannoverimpuls GmbH | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion agency, Guidance, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with German agency Hannoverimpuls GmbH at the ‘Hannover Messe-2022’ event to further strengthen bilateral ties with Germany. 

This MoU will encourage cooperation and promote trade, investments and technological collaboration in diversified industrial sectors between Hannover and Tamil Nadu. The MoU was signed by Pooja Kulkarni, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guidance, and Doris Petersen, Managing Director, Hannoverimpuls GmbH. 

“Hannoverimpuls is the Guidance counterpart for Hannover and the Lower Saxony region. Our MoU is to improve business-to-business partnerships,  investments, technological collaboration and trade,” Pooja Kulkarni told TNIE after signing the MoU. “Such cooperation would serve common interests and contribute to the development of trade in both the regions,” she added.

She said the focus is on promoting trade and investment in development of sectors such as Automotive, Engineering, IT, Logistics and Maritime, Industry 4.0 and Start-ups.

Improving collaboration 
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Germany
