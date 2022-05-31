TN’s twin initiatives to help entrepreneurs launch startups, gain foothold in market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The latest in TN’s efforts to strengthen its start-up eco-system are two platforms — the ‘StartupTNBrandLabs’, a start-up community-based forum comprising successful entrepreneurs, emerging start-ups, and aspirants, and ‘StarupTN Launchpad’, an initiative to help start-ups launch their products and services.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan will launch both initiatives on IIT-Madras Research Park premises on Tuesday. They would help TN-based start-ups take their brands to the national and international markets.

‘StartupTNBrandLabs’, a knowledge and networking forum with branding experts from around the world, aims at developing path-breaking branding strategies, said Sivarajah Ramanathan, Director and CEO of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (Tansim).

It will be a community-driven forum (powered by Tansim) that will help emerging start-ups gain initial market traction. It will teach its members and students how to build brands. The event series is aimed at helping TN-based start-ups to take their brands to the national and international arena.

‘StartupTN Launchpad’, part of ‘StartupTNBrandLabs’ forum, will help TN-based start-ups launch their unique products and services. Aspiring start-ups who intend to make use of this platform can fill out the application form online under the ‘StartupTN Launchpad’ section at www.startuptn.in. The application should be filled by the 10th of every month so that the launchpad highlight that product/service that month.

Successful brand builders Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Bharat Matrimony; CK Kumaravel, co-founder and CEO of Naturals Salon and Spa; Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO of Tendercuts; and Jahabar Sadique, co-founder and CEO of Chai Kings, will share their experiences in a session moderated by Vijay Anand, founder and CEO of The Startup Centre.

