STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN’s twin initiatives to help entrepreneurs launch startups, gain foothold in market

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan will launch both initiatives on IIT-Madras Research Park premises on Tuesday.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The latest in TN’s efforts to strengthen its start-up eco-system are two platforms — the ‘StartupTNBrandLabs’, a start-up community-based forum comprising successful entrepreneurs, emerging start-ups, and aspirants, and ‘StarupTN Launchpad’, an initiative to help start-ups launch their products and services. 

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan will launch both initiatives on IIT-Madras Research Park premises on Tuesday. They would help TN-based start-ups take their brands to the national and international markets.

‘StartupTNBrandLabs’, a knowledge and networking forum with branding experts from around the world, aims at developing path-breaking branding strategies, said Sivarajah Ramanathan, Director and CEO of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (Tansim).

It will be a community-driven forum (powered by Tansim) that will help emerging start-ups gain initial market traction. It will teach its members and students how to build brands. The event series is aimed at helping TN-based start-ups to take their brands to the national and international arena.

‘StartupTN Launchpad’, part of ‘StartupTNBrandLabs’ forum, will help TN-based start-ups launch their unique products and services. Aspiring start-ups who intend to make use of this platform can fill out the application form online under the ‘StartupTN Launchpad’ section at www.startuptn.in. The application should be filled by the 10th of every month so that the launchpad highlight that product/service that month.

Successful brand builders Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Bharat Matrimony; CK Kumaravel, co-founder and CEO of Naturals Salon and Spa; Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO of Tendercuts; and Jahabar Sadique, co-founder and CEO of Chai Kings, will share their experiences in a session moderated by Vijay Anand, founder and CEO of The Startup Centre.

At a glance
The ‘StartupTNBrandLabs’ is a start-up-community based forum comprising successful entrepreneurs, emerging start-ups, and aspirants, while ‘StarupTN Launchpad’ is an initiative to help start-ups launch their products and services

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
entrepreneurs startups Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp