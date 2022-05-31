STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more centres in Coimbatore for enrolling under CMCHS: Ma Subramanian

Ma Subramanian along with Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, took part in a meeting organised by the CII-Coimbatore.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Monday said steps will be taken to set up two additional centres in the Coimbatore district for the people to register for the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHS).

Ma Subramanian along with Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, took part in a meeting organised by the CII-Coimbatore.

At the meeting, directors of private hospitals put forth a list of demands to the government, including reworking the procedure and compensation issued under CMCHS, promoting and medical tourism in Coimbatore. Some requested doubling the nursing and physiotherapy seats in medical colleges.

Subramanian told them, "All requests will be examined and fulfilled soon. With only one centre in the Collectorate, people face difficulties to enrol in the CMCHS programme. Steps will be taken to set up two additional centres."

Senthil Balaji said, "Around 70% of the land acquisition works for the airport expansion project is over. The remaining will be completed in the next 3 months. With this, we can develop the Coimbatore airport and improve air connectivity. Within 2 years, the airport will be expanded and bigger aircraft will be able to land here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMCHS Ma Subramanian Coimbatore
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp