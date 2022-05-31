Two more centres in Coimbatore for enrolling under CMCHS: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Monday said steps will be taken to set up two additional centres in the Coimbatore district for the people to register for the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHS).



Ma Subramanian along with Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, took part in a meeting organised by the CII-Coimbatore.



At the meeting, directors of private hospitals put forth a list of demands to the government, including reworking the procedure and compensation issued under CMCHS, promoting and medical tourism in Coimbatore. Some requested doubling the nursing and physiotherapy seats in medical colleges.



Subramanian told them, "All requests will be examined and fulfilled soon. With only one centre in the Collectorate, people face difficulties to enrol in the CMCHS programme. Steps will be taken to set up two additional centres."



Senthil Balaji said, "Around 70% of the land acquisition works for the airport expansion project is over. The remaining will be completed in the next 3 months. With this, we can develop the Coimbatore airport and improve air connectivity. Within 2 years, the airport will be expanded and bigger aircraft will be able to land here.