STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wild elephant scare galvanises Gudalur

Forest dept installing early warning systems; kumki elephants to guard residential areas 

Published: 31st May 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Two kumki elephants have been engaged to chase away wild elephants in Gudalur forest division | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of Gudalur forest division continue to monitor two wild elephants that killed two persons in Baram and Aarattuparai, and are taking preventive measures like setting up early warning system and creating WhatsApp group to warn public about elephant movement. The elephants — a makna and a tusker — were spotted at Seaforth field number 10 on Monday evening.

On Monday, an early warning system was installed at Barwood and another four would be installed around Baram, Aarattuparai and Vagai maram soon. Once an elephant is in the vicinity of the system, it would sound an alarm. 

Further, forest department staff are trying to prevent the animals from entering residential areas in O-Valley forest range by deploying kumkis  Srinivasan, Vijay, Shankar, and Krishna at vulnerable places.
Kommu Omkaram District Forest Officer of Gudalur Forest division, said: “Apart from kumkis, a Rapid Response Team (RRT), along with Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW’s), is patrolling the area round the clock, advising residents not to come out of their houses in the  early morning and after 7 pm.

A WhatsApp group has been created for residents of Baram, Periyasholai and Aarattuparai. Locals can post information about elephant movement and their location which would help forest staff to reach the spot quickly and chase them away.” 

Moreover, the department vehicle has been engaged to pick up and drop schoolchildren from places where bus services are not available. Srinivasan, Forest Range Officer of O-Valley forest range, said: “Currently, we transport students from Subash Nagar to Aarattuparai during morning due to lack of bus services. Soon public would also be transported.”

WhatsApp group created
A WhatsApp group has been created for residents of Baram, Periyasholai and Aarattuparai. Locals can post info about jumbo movement and their location on the group

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudalur wild elephants
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp