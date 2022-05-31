Wild elephant scare galvanises Gudalur

S Senthil Kumar By

COIMBATORE: Officials of Gudalur forest division continue to monitor two wild elephants that killed two persons in Baram and Aarattuparai, and are taking preventive measures like setting up early warning system and creating WhatsApp group to warn public about elephant movement. The elephants — a makna and a tusker — were spotted at Seaforth field number 10 on Monday evening.

On Monday, an early warning system was installed at Barwood and another four would be installed around Baram, Aarattuparai and Vagai maram soon. Once an elephant is in the vicinity of the system, it would sound an alarm.

Further, forest department staff are trying to prevent the animals from entering residential areas in O-Valley forest range by deploying kumkis Srinivasan, Vijay, Shankar, and Krishna at vulnerable places.

Kommu Omkaram District Forest Officer of Gudalur Forest division, said: “Apart from kumkis, a Rapid Response Team (RRT), along with Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW’s), is patrolling the area round the clock, advising residents not to come out of their houses in the early morning and after 7 pm.

A WhatsApp group has been created for residents of Baram, Periyasholai and Aarattuparai. Locals can post information about elephant movement and their location which would help forest staff to reach the spot quickly and chase them away.”

Moreover, the department vehicle has been engaged to pick up and drop schoolchildren from places where bus services are not available. Srinivasan, Forest Range Officer of O-Valley forest range, said: “Currently, we transport students from Subash Nagar to Aarattuparai during morning due to lack of bus services. Soon public would also be transported.”

