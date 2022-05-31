Woman harassed by police to get Rs 2.9 lakh aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government was asked to cough up Rs 2.9 lakh as compensation to a single mother who was allegedly harassed by Chennai police. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Chennai to pay the compensation to the complainant within 8 weeks from the date of receipt of the order.

According to M Dhanalakshmi, a single mother, her son was studying BCA 2nd year in a private college residing in a rented house in Pallavaram. On August 1, 2020 her son injured his legs after jumping from the third floor of her apartment. While he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, personnel from Pazhavanthangal police station came to the hospital to arrest her son on the allegation that he had stolen gold jewellery.

Both the mother and the son were taken to a lodge in Nanganallur and threatened that a case under Immoral Trafficking Act would be registered if they fail to accept the crime. Though police denied the claims, the SHRC held that human rights were violated.

Besides directing the State to recover the amount from the personnel involved, commission member A Chittranjan Mohandass directed the State to organise training programs for police to sensitise them to act in a humane manner while dealing with suspects and their family members, particularly those from vulnerable section.