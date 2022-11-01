104 cases filed for violation of traffic norms during celebrations in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As many as 104 cases for violations of guidelines were filed following the Muthuramalinga Thevar and Maruthu Brothers Jayanti festivals in Madurai district, said top officials on Monday. Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti was observed on Sunday, while the Maruthu Brothers' Jayanti was commemorated on Thursday.



In Madurai rural limits, police booked riders of 60 four-wheelers for violating traffic norms, including overloading, and rash and negligent driving during the Thevar Jayanti celebrations. "The vehicles would be seized soon. Further, 18 persons were arrested for dancing over a tempo-traveller and creating a public nuisance in Usilampatti Town on Sunday," said police.



Meanwhile, the city police seized 34 two-wheelers and booked cases for rash and negligent driving on Sunday. "We are still combing the video footage to identify violators," they added. Additionally, the rural police have booked riders of 10 two-wheeler riders for rash driving and creating a nuisance during the Maruthu Brothers Jayanti.

