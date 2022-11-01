Annamalai merely trying to gain political mileage: CPI

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan lashed out at BJP President K Annamalai saying the latter is trying to gain political mileage by creating tension and spreading panic following the Coimbatore car blast. The CPI leader said this during his visit to Kakazhani village in Nagapattinam on Monday to pay homage to late party functionary V Mahalingam. Taking a dig at Annamalai, who is at loggerheads with the State government following the blast on October 23, Mutharasan said he does not have any objection to Annamalai being an opposition party leader. “The Coimbatore blast should be vehemently condemned. How does a political leader like Annamalai know that the Central intelligence agencies have warned the State? He is trying to create tension and scare the public to gain political mileage. Annamalai has been disrupting democracy in the State known to be a haven of peace,” he said. Mutharasan also condemned Governor RN Ravi for his recent remarks. “’Ravi is continuing to make controversial remarks against the State government. He should do the duties assigned to him and should not be allowed to run a parallel government. Making such remarks after occupying the office is against democracy. The President should relieve Ravi of his position if he does not mend his ways.” The CPI urged the State government to deny permission for the rally planned by RSS on November 6. Mutharasan said his party has planned to gather the public to take a pledge against classism.