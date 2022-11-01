‘Cops didn’t act on time due to political pressure’: K Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said his party is not politicising the Coimbatore car blast. Addressing the media after visiting Sangameswarar temple in Kottaimedu, he said, “As opposition party, BJP has a responsibility to place before people and caution them to be alert. We released sensitive information regarding what had happened because the DGP flatly denied our claims of intelligence failure and terror plot. The DGP brushing aside the alerts as general shows the level of seriousness with which he is doing his work.”

“There is a problem in the police department regarding the decision makers. The car blast was a result of intelligence failure and police failed to prevent it even after receiving specific alerts since June. Senior officers like the DGP, intelligence chief and the city commissioner did not act on the alerts. There was a political pressure, which made the competent officers not act on time,” he alleged.

Displaying what he claimed were nails and marbles that were collected from the blast site, Annamalai said, “Within hours of the blast, police issued an internal circular calling the deceased as a suicide bomber. Eight days have passed, but the State government and the DGP are refusing to use the words terror, and suicide bombing. Police should explain what happened and the action taken. They should accept their mistake at least now,” he said. He, however, appreciated the police and said their swift action saved the city from further disaster.

On the NIA probe, Annamalai said it's FIR revealed that State police seized high-grade explosives, which is contrary to the police’s statement. On charges that the party was trying to stir communal tension, he said, “We mention the accused as accused and not identifying with their religion. The leaders of Islam helped a lot to keep the city peaceful and we will meet them to thank them.”

‘Made no mistake, won’t apologise to journos’

When journalists demanded an apology from Annamalai for comparing them to monkeys, he said he did not commit a mistake and would not apologise. “I did not call journalists monkeys. I just said like monkeys, which is a metaphor.

Accusing me of this issue is mischievous agenda, and I have a problem with agenda journalists. If you think the media has to boycott me, I leave it to your wisdom and welcome your decision,” he said. Former MP CP Radhakrishnan and Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan who had earlier called for a bandh on Monday did not accompany Annamalai.

Sources said they were upset that Annamalai participated in prayers organised by the party at the temple instead of supporting their bandh call. But functionaries denied it.

