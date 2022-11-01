Madurai braces for monsoon challenges  

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Though the city corporation has claimed that Madurai is ready to tackle any eventuality arising out of the monsoon, several councillors of the civic body as well as the residents said that the measures carried out were severely lacking. The major issue raised was that the stormwater drains were poorly maintained and not connected properly to the waterbodies.

Despite the officials' attempt to downplay the waterlogging of streets, by dubbing them as 'just two-hour water stagnation', residents are having a hard time wading through knee-deep water on the streets.

The corporation had taken efforts to mitigate the plight, but a permanent solution is still eluding the city. As monsoon has already reached the State, Madurai residents worry about what's in store for them in the coming days.

Recently, Corporation Mayor V Indirani said special arrangements were made to handle all kinds of emergencies during the monsoon months. "Additional pumps have been readied at low-lying areas to pump out excess water. Officials have also been directed to be on their toes," she had said.

Pointing out that the civic body is striving hard to find permanent solutions to various issues, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon had recently said that as drain blockage was the major issue leading to waterlogging, the corporation has deputed workers to desilt underground lines, stormwater lines and channels.

On the other hand, a ward councillor on condition of anonymity said, "None of the measures taken is adequate. Due to blockages in the drains, rainwater water mixed with sewage is gushing out onto the streets. The corporation still doesn't own a super suction machine and this is a major disadvantage. Previously, we had rented a machine from Chennai Corporation to clear the blockages."

Ward 64 councillor and member of the corporation's Accounts Committee Solai M Raja said the desilting exercise was carried out only in the major sewage lines. "Stormwater drains within wards have not yet been properly desilted, and many of them are not even linked to water bodies," he added.

According to the residents, the drains between Meenakshi Nagar and Padma Theatre are still awaiting desilting measures.

