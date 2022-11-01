Home States Tamil Nadu

NE monsoon: Chennai receives heavy rains, holiday declared for schools on Tuesday in 4 districts

In view of the heavy rains, holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Published: 01st November 2022 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 05:55 PM

Image of Chennai rains, during September 2022, used for representational purpose. (File | Express)

By Online Desk

Chennai: With the onset of northeast monsoon, Chennai received heavy spells of downpours at regular intervals on Monday. The rain left low-lying areas waterlogged and arterial roads with traffic snarls.

Chief Minister M K Stalin would chair a meeting on Tuesday to review the preparatory measures taken in view of the northeast monsoon season. Ministers, secretaries of the departments concerned and officials would participate in the meeting to be held at the State Secretariat.

The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall spell over south peninsular India during next 5 days.

Rameshwaram and Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu received 5 and 4 cm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Kalambakkam in Chengalpattu and Namakkal received 3 cm rainfall reach.

In Kerala, Mahe (Puducherry), Quilandy in Kozhikode district and Ernakulam received 7 cm rainfall while Mattancherry received 6 and Piravom 5 cm rains.

A statement issued by the IMD on October 27 said that there is likelihood of formation of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around October 30-31 with west-northwestwards movement towards Tamil Nadu coast.

It is likely to emerge into southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during second half of the "week 1." 

There is also likelihood of formation of a cyclonic circulation over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during later part of the "week 2."

The private weather forecaster Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu weatherman tweeted, "Rains have reached our borders, and rains will pick intensity as we go into the Day, great days ahead for coastal areas."

Skymet Weather announced that the "northeast monsoon made a soft landing over South India this season. Monsoon 2022 arrived on October 29 (the normal date of arrival is October 20) and made a meek start unlike a few other occasions, when it is loud and resounding.

All the 5 meteorological sub-divisions of the South Peninsula impacted by the Northeast Monsoon have recorded deficit rainfall activity in the last 3 days, since its onset."

