Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains lash Tamil Nadu, schools shut

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in coastal and Cauvery delta regions of the State. Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

Published: 01st November 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains Chennai flood Cyclone Nivar

Image of Chennai rains, during September 2022, used for representational purpose. (File | Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu and rainfall continued on Tuesday as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas.

Several stretches in and around the arterial Anna Salai, the congested localities of north Chennai including parts of Pulianthope and neighbourhoods tucked away in southern parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles.

In Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, a holiday has been declared for schools.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in coastal and Cauvery delta regions of the State.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas and said that there was no rain water stagnation in localities including KK Nagar-Rajamannar Salai, and subways like Ganesapuram in view of preparatory measures and storm water drain work.

Flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

The storm-water drain infrastructure improvement work is completed in some areas and it is continuing in other parts of the city.

In view of the ongoing Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project, barricades have been put up in many stretches of roads.

While such infra-initiatives have already made traffic congestion the order of the day, the rains and waterlogging are the fresh monsoon woes people face.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to chair a meeting of top officials at the Secretariat today to review the monsoon precautionary measures.

The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on 29 October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Overnight rains Chennai Anna Salai Flood monitoring cameras MK Stalin Schools shut
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp