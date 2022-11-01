Tamil Nadu: 30 SC families in Tiruppur denied access to road

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Members of the SC community of Naranapuram in Dharapuram alleged that caste Hindus have blocked a common road despite directions from revenue officials. They said the road remains blocked since 2016 and they have travelled 6 km extra to reach the main road.

Kittan (55) a resident of the village, said, “There are more than 30 families in Pappammalkurai Thottam in Naranapuram. We used to travel to the main road, through a pathway which runs along a water stream from our settlement. But owners of land belonging to the dominant community near the stream are objecting us. In 216, local officials inspected the area for constructing a check dam. A survey was conducted by revenue officials and we were permitted to use the pathway. But after the check dam was built, the land owners with help of influential individuals blocked us again.”

K Rajendran a functionary of Adi Tamilar Peravai said, “The pathway is just a few metres wide and 500 metres long, this is very small. The land owners are objecting to steps initiated by the panchayat to acquire land for the pathway. Despite petitioning officials from 2016, no action has been taken by the district administration.”

According to an official from Tiruppur district administration, “Revenue officials have given permission to use the pathway, but it is surprising the local landowners are objecting to it. We will send a team of officials to the village. After surveying the area and the claims, appropriate action will be taken.”

TIRUPPUR: Members of the SC community of Naranapuram in Dharapuram alleged that caste Hindus have blocked a common road despite directions from revenue officials. They said the road remains blocked since 2016 and they have travelled 6 km extra to reach the main road. Kittan (55) a resident of the village, said, “There are more than 30 families in Pappammalkurai Thottam in Naranapuram. We used to travel to the main road, through a pathway which runs along a water stream from our settlement. But owners of land belonging to the dominant community near the stream are objecting us. In 216, local officials inspected the area for constructing a check dam. A survey was conducted by revenue officials and we were permitted to use the pathway. But after the check dam was built, the land owners with help of influential individuals blocked us again.” K Rajendran a functionary of Adi Tamilar Peravai said, “The pathway is just a few metres wide and 500 metres long, this is very small. The land owners are objecting to steps initiated by the panchayat to acquire land for the pathway. Despite petitioning officials from 2016, no action has been taken by the district administration.” According to an official from Tiruppur district administration, “Revenue officials have given permission to use the pathway, but it is surprising the local landowners are objecting to it. We will send a team of officials to the village. After surveying the area and the claims, appropriate action will be taken.”