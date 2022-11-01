Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Farewell parade held as senior DGPs Akhtar and Singh retire

Two senior DGPs of the Tamil Nadu police Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar, of the 1989 batch, and Sunil Kumar Singh, of the 1988 batch retired on Monday after three decades of service.

Published: 01st November 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Senior DGPs Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar and Sunil Kumar Singh during their farewell parade at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two senior DGPs of the Tamil Nadu police Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar, of the 1989 batch, and Sunil Kumar Singh, of the 1988 batch retired on Monday after three decades of service. The farewell parade for them was held at the Rajarathinam Stadium. Akhtar headed the CB-CID unit and Sunil Kumar Singh headed the Prisons and Correctional Services.

Akhtar began his career as an assistant superintendent of police in Harur, Dharmapuri, where he assisted in reclaiming the current Salem bus terminal from encroachers. He also ended market tenders in Devakottai, which had previously been a monopoly.

Singh has held the positions of SP in Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, and the Nilgiris; DIG in Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy and Madurai; Armed Police commissioner of police in Tiruchy, Salem, and Tirunelveli; additional commissioner of police (headquarters) and additional DGP of TN Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prisons and Correctional Services Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar Sunil Kumar Singh
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp