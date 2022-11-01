Tamil Nadu: Farewell parade held as senior DGPs Akhtar and Singh retire

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two senior DGPs of the Tamil Nadu police Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar, of the 1989 batch, and Sunil Kumar Singh, of the 1988 batch retired on Monday after three decades of service. The farewell parade for them was held at the Rajarathinam Stadium. Akhtar headed the CB-CID unit and Sunil Kumar Singh headed the Prisons and Correctional Services. Akhtar began his career as an assistant superintendent of police in Harur, Dharmapuri, where he assisted in reclaiming the current Salem bus terminal from encroachers. He also ended market tenders in Devakottai, which had previously been a monopoly. Singh has held the positions of SP in Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, and the Nilgiris; DIG in Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy and Madurai; Armed Police commissioner of police in Tiruchy, Salem, and Tirunelveli; additional commissioner of police (headquarters) and additional DGP of TN Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) in Chennai.