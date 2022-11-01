Tamil Nadu: Relatives of four suspects in car blast case say they were falsely implicated

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Family members of four suspects arrested in connection with the car blast stated they are innocent and that they have been falsely implicated. Police have so far arrested six persons in the case. Muhammed Azharuddin and K Afsar Khan are suspected to have been in close contact with Mubin, the victim, and aware of his plot.

The other four are charged with helping Mubin transport the explosives (shifting explosives from his house to the car, which was recorded in CCTV footage) and arranging the car.

While the role of Firoz Ismail, Muhammad Nawaz Ismail and Muhammad Riyas has not been determined yet, Mymuna Begum, mother of Firoz and Nawaz, said the three went to Mubin’s house only to help him vacate the place and did not know what they were handling.

Recalling what happened, Begum said she had sent her two sons and a neighbour, Riyas, on October 22 night to help Mubin vacate the house. Mubin had a cardiac problem and was unable to handle heavy materials, she added.

“After learning about the blast through the media, on October 23 morning, I suspected Mubin was the victim and informed police that my sons and Riyas were at Mubin’s house the previous night,” Begum, a widow, added. Begum said the family got acquainted with Mubin after she started to visit his bookstore.

“Will anyone, who is about to commit such an act, take his brother along? I was the one who sent them to help Mubin and they went only because I told them. If I had known, would I have sent my sons?”

Begum, the mother of five, said and pointed out that the three did not try to hide their facial identity despite knowing there was a CCTV camera. “Firoz was not deported from UAE but returned because his visa expired,” Begum added.

Similarly, the family of Muhammad Thalha (25) son of Nawab Khan, who is a brother of Al-Umma leader Basha, claimed he had sold the car to Mubin and has no connection with the blast. “He did not give the car for free but sold it for Rs 26,000. Mubin and his associates Azharuddin and Afsar approached Thalha to buy a second-hand car on June 15. After a deal the trio gave Rs 26, 000 to Thalha in two instalments,” said Thalla’s family.

Police Commissioner Balakrishnan admitted that the family voluntarily contacted police to inform them of their involvement in the incident, but denied their claims. He told TNIE that Firoz, Nawaz and Riyas were arrested based on evidence.

‘Accused can’t feign ignorance’

“Firoz, Nawaz and Riyas helped Mubin shift three containers of explosives to the car and the smell of explosives was overwhelm-ing. Nobody would offer such help without a doubt,” said Commissioner Balakrishnan

