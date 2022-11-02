AIADMK councillors stay away from Tamil Nadu urban area sabha meetings 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that there was no invitation sent to them, AIADMK councillors stayed away from the urban area sabha meeting held at ward 20 of Thoothukudi corporation. Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the meeting in presence of the Mayor P Jegan, but AIADMK councillors-- Veerabahu, SPS Raja, Vetri Selvan, advocate Manthiramurthy, Jeyarani, Padmavathy and Jeyalakshmi--boycotted it.

"Though the meeting should have been organised by the councillors concerned, it was held as an event held only for the DMK men," said Veerabahu, an opposition leader. Minister Geetha Jeevan, who also visited the wards of AIADMK councillors, said the urban sabha meetings were aimed at addressing public issues. "I hope they will take part in the upcoming programmes for the welfare of the public," she added. The public gave petitions to the nominees, who were appointed for each of all 60 wards in Thoothukudi.



Mayor Jagan said the invitation for the urban area sabha was common to all councillors, which was informed during the councillors' meeting. He stressed that it was not mandatory for the councillors to head the area sabha. "AIADMK members stayed away as they are not interested in public service," he said. The meeting for urban local bodies was announced by CM MK Stalin to mark the Local Governance Day to enhance public participation in civic body activities. It is similar to the grama sabha in rural areas.

