Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK councillors stay away from Tamil Nadu urban area sabha meetings 

"Though the meeting should have been organised by the councillors concerned, it was held as an event held only for the DMK men," said Veerabahu, an opposition leader.

Published: 02nd November 2022 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

AIADMK flag. Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that there was no invitation sent to them, AIADMK councillors stayed away from the urban area sabha meeting held at ward 20 of Thoothukudi corporation. Minister Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the meeting in presence of the Mayor P Jegan, but AIADMK councillors-- Veerabahu, SPS Raja, Vetri Selvan, advocate Manthiramurthy, Jeyarani, Padmavathy and Jeyalakshmi--boycotted it.

"Though the meeting should have been organised by the councillors concerned, it was held as an event held only for the DMK men," said Veerabahu, an opposition leader. Minister Geetha Jeevan, who also visited the wards of AIADMK councillors, said the urban sabha meetings were aimed at addressing public issues. "I hope they will take part in the upcoming programmes for the welfare of the public," she added. The public gave petitions to the nominees, who were appointed for each of all 60 wards in Thoothukudi.  

Mayor Jagan said the invitation for the urban area sabha was common to all councillors, which was informed during the councillors' meeting. He stressed that it was not mandatory for the councillors to head the area sabha. "AIADMK members stayed away as they are not interested in public service," he said. The meeting for urban local bodies was announced by CM MK Stalin to mark the Local Governance Day to enhance public participation in civic body activities. It is similar to the grama sabha in rural areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK AIADMK councillors urban area sabha meeting Thoothukudi
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp