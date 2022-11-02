Area sabha, Grama sabha meetings held across Tamil Nadu district

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In first, district and local body administrations across the district conducted area sabha meetings in the city municipal corporation, municipalities, and town panchayats on Tuesday.

The area sabha was held in 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation, 69 wards of Ambasamudram, VK Puram, and Kalakkad municipalities, and 273 wards in 17 town panchayats. Apart from this, a special grama sabha meeting was held in all 204 village panchayats of the district.

Presiding over one such area sabha meeting in Anbu Nagar, District Collector V Vishnu said the area sabha gives an opportunity for urban residents to raise their issues with the local body administrators. "Some roads in the city fall under the highway department. They will be brought under the purview of the corporation and repaired. CCTVs will be installed in many areas for the safety of people," he added.



Corporation Mayor P M Saravanan, Tirunelveli MP Gnanathiraviam, and Commissioner Sivakrishnamoorthy heard the grievances of Pazhaiya Pettai residents. In the Grama meeting held in Gangaikondan and Chithar Chatram villages, some residents condemned SIPCOT's land acquisition process for setting up a private solar power plant by holding black flags.

