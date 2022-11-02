Home States Tamil Nadu

Armed gang attacks Tasmac staff in Kovai in Tamil Nadu

An unidentified gang of four attempted to murder the supervisor of a Tasmac outlet near Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Monday.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Four bike-borne men attacked the supervisor of a Tasmac outlet near Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  An unidentified gang of four attempted to murder the supervisor of a Tasmac outlet near Sirumugai in Coimbatore on Monday. The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. 

The victim, K Vijayanand (47) of Alankombu is working as a supervisor in a Tasmac outlet at Vellikuppampalayam near Sirumugai. 

On Monday evening, while he was en route to a bank in  Mettupalayam in a two-wheeler to deposit the past two days’ collection amount of Rs 9.90 lakh, a four-member gang waylaid him in a bike near a private school at Sirumugai and attempted to attack him with a sickle and machete.

As he raised an alarm, locals rescued him, however, the gang escaped from the spot.  In the attack, Vijayanand suffered injuries on his elbow and was taken to a nearby private hospital. He also filed a complaint with the Sirumugai police. 

A senior police officer said Vijayanand faced a similar attack in July 2022  when he was taking a `15 lakh collection amount to the bank. However, nobody is arrested in the case. As there is a similar attack again, police ruled out the chances of a robbery attempt, but confirmed it is an attack with a personal motive and further probe is on, he added.

Comments

