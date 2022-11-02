Expect up to 75 per cent surplus rainfall this season, says MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a 35-75 per cent surplus rainfall this season as per the meteorological department. The State usually receives 448 mm of rainfall during the northeast monsoon (NEM).

While reviewing the arrangements for the northeast monsoon, which is off to a brisk start bringing record rains, Stalin on Tuesday asked Collectors to form multi-department monitoring committees to keep an eye on flood-prone areas. Hospitals, oil companies and mobile phone service providers should be ready to face any eventuality and relief and rescue teams should be sent to affected areas at the earliest, he said.

Directing officials to shift people from low-lying areas to relief camps with basic amenities, the CM said priority should be given to the elderly, pregnant, and disabled.

He said 43 major dams/reservoirs in Tamil Nadu are 75-100% full, and 17 reservoirs are 50-75% full. Since more rains are expected, steps should be taken to avoid difficulties to the public, he said.

Releasing the November month monsoon outlook, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the IMD, said the monthly rainfall for November over the South Peninsula India, including Tamil Nadu, is likely to be above normal (>123% of Long Period Average).

The NEM that commenced on October 29 has been bringing copious rains in the past couple of days. Chennai and the neighbouring districts received a pounding in the last 24 hours, where several weather stations recorded rainfall in excess of 10 cm.

Red Hills in Tiruvallur has recorded a whopping 13 cm of rainfall, the highest in the State in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. Perambur in Chennai recorded 12 cm. Weather stations in Chennai Collectorate Building, Tondiarpet, Villivakkam and Ponneri recorded 10 cm of rainfall.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology at Regional Meteorological Centre here said 8 cm rainfall recorded at Nungambakkam weather stations was the third highest in the last 72 years for November 1. Previously, 13 cm was received in 1990 and 11 cm in 1964. Meanwhile, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Nungambakkam stations recorded another 6.4 cm of rainfall. Kattapakkam station in Kancheepuram received the highest rainfall of 11.2 cm.

Though the current monsoon spell will remain active till November 5, the intensity of rainfall will come down from Wednesday. The action may shift to delta and south coastal Tamil Nadu. For Wednesday, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Thenkasi districts. In Chennai, the sky will be generally cloudy with chances of moderate rainfall.

Stating that emergency helplines should function round the clock in each municipal corporation, the chief minister added, “Please don’t forget that even a minor mistake could bring the government a bad reputation, and even a small, timely help can bring it a good name.”

Stalin further told officials to ensure milk, bread and medicines are given to children and the elderly at relief camps. Besides, steps should be taken to prevent the spread of communicable diseases such as dengue, he said. He also directed Collectors to safeguard paddy bags at direct procurement centres.

All precautionary measures in place, says power min

The electricity department has taken all precautionary steps to face the northeast monsoon, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has said. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Balaji added that based on the chief minister’s instructions, special meetings have been conducted and precautionary measures are being taken by the respective departments across the State in view of the Northeast monsoon. “A total of 1.5 lakh electric poles are kept ready. A special officer has been appointed for each area to monitor the situation 24x7 and take steps accordingly”

