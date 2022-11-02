Home States Tamil Nadu

Eyebrows raised as Union MoS praises implementation of NEP in State

On the State’s opposition to the NEP, the minister said, “Officially, the State government did not reject the NEP.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar, during a press meet in Tiruchy on Tuesday, praised the State for “the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (2020).”

The State government regularly forwarded details and the status of the policy to the Centre, the Union Minister said. 

On the State’s opposition to the NEP, the minister said, “Officially, the State government did not reject the NEP. It is evident from the government’s approach to the education sector. The State Education Policy is being framed in other States.”

A source in the education department, however, denied forwarding any data related to the NEP to the Union government and added that some of the state programmes like Illam Thedi Kalvi and the Midday meal scheme were partly present in NEP too.

From registering student documents online to uploading transcripts and certificates, students have immensely benefited from the NEP, Subash Sarkar said. Shedding light on the educational programmes funded by the Union government, he said “Funds are regularly being sent by the Union government to the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan projects in every State.” Appreciating the BJP cadre of the State, Sarkar said the party would perform well in the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

