NE monsoon rains: AIADMK hits out at Stalin for inundation in north Chennai

Heavy rains in the past two days have left some parts of Chennai, especially north Chennai inundated in water. However, the situation is much better than what was during the 2021 rains.

Published: 02nd November 2022 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The AIADMK state Organising Secretary and former minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday said that the DMK government has failed in preventing inundation in north Chennai, with water logging has taken place even in Kolathur Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Interacting with reporters at Pulianthope in Chennai where 47-year-old Shanthi died after the balcony of her house fell on her, he said that inundation has taken place in several other parts of Chennai including Mambalam, Guindy, Saidapet, and Kodambakkam.

"If this is the situation after the current spell of rain, I wonder how the government is going to handle this in the future as there would be rains in the coming days," Jayakumar, a former minister, said.

Alleging that the DMK government was trying to intimidate a section of the media for trying to highlight the issue of flooding, he said that it should act proactively and complete the stormwater drain works for proper clearing of water after heavy rains in the city.

Heavy rains in the past two days have left some parts of Chennai, especially north Chennai inundated in water. However, the situation is much better than what was during the 2021 rains when the whole of Chennai was inundated with water leading to many people being shifted to relief centres.

