Sanitation staff work without safety gear in parts of Madurai in Tamil Nadu Sanitation staff work without safety gear in parts of Madurai

The boots are too heavy to walk and the gloves are not well-maintained to protect the hands.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  With the start of the monsoon, sanitation workers were allegedly forced to clear the sewage blockages without proper safety gear in parts of Madurai city on Tuesday. Local sources said the distribution of equipment such as gloves, boots and masks was not done periodically by the city corporation.

Urging the administration to ensure that quality safety kits are provided to the workers, CITU General Secretary M Balasubramanian said cleaning garbage and sewage using bare hands will lead to long-term health issues.

"There are nearly 4,000 cleanliness workers in Madurai. If at all the equipment is provided, it is of poor quality. The boots are too heavy to walk and the gloves are not well-maintained to protect the hands. Proper distribution of equipment will ensure workers get used to using the safety gear," he added.

When contacted, City Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said they are properly distributing industrial-grade safety gear to the workers. "Workers are given the emphasis on the importance of safety gear. We will ensure that safety equipment which is easier to use will be given to the staff," he added. 

