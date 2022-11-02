Home States Tamil Nadu

SH upgradation: Madras High Court asks centre, state govt to reply in 2 weeks

The petitioner, NS Subramaniyan of Kallakurichi, said as Tiruvannamalai is a pilgrimage centre, the number of vehicles passing through the stretch keeps rising.

Published: 02nd November 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave the Central and State governments two weeks to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought orders to upgrade the 65-km Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai State Highway to a National Highway.

The project was proposed six years ago. Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar issued the notice.

The petitioner, NS Subramaniyan of Kallakurichi, said as Tiruvannamalai is a pilgrimage centre, the number of vehicles passing through the stretch keeps rising. The stretch has 60-speed breakers and 150 curves; it takes two and a half hours to reach the temple town from Kallakurichi.

Pilgrims and traders use the stretch to commute to Tirupati and Bengaluru, he said. If the State Highway is upgraded into an NH, the travel time would get reduced to 45 minutes and it would reduce traffic, fuel consumption, air pollution, vehicle-operating cost, and accidents, Subramaniyan stated.

Alleging that the Centre had not taken steps to provide funds, he sought the court to issue orders to the Centre and the State to initiate the project immediately.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court State governments centre
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp