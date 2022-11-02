Tamil Nadu: Man, wife set mother on fire over dispute, arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Taluk police arrested a 47-year-old man along with his wife on Tuesday for allegedly burning his mother to death as she refused to register her house to his name.

The deceased S Arasammal (70) had been living with her son S Annamalai and his wife A Anitha (42) at KTC Nagar, following the demise of her husband Sivasubbu. Police said Arasammal and Anitha used to quarrel often.

“Lately, Annamalai and Anitha had been demanding the septuagenarian to register the house they were residing into Annamalai’s name. However, she refused to do so. During one such quarrel on Saturday, Anitha allegedly pushed down Arasammal behind their house and the elderly woman lost consciousness. The couple then placed firewood on top of her, poured kerosene on the wood and set her ablaze,” police sources said.

Soon after the incident, Annamalai phoned the fire and rescue personnel and claimed there was a fire accident at their house. Later, the couple approached the Village Administrative Officer and reportedly confessed to the murder. They were subsequently arrested.

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli Taluk police arrested a 47-year-old man along with his wife on Tuesday for allegedly burning his mother to death as she refused to register her house to his name. The deceased S Arasammal (70) had been living with her son S Annamalai and his wife A Anitha (42) at KTC Nagar, following the demise of her husband Sivasubbu. Police said Arasammal and Anitha used to quarrel often. “Lately, Annamalai and Anitha had been demanding the septuagenarian to register the house they were residing into Annamalai’s name. However, she refused to do so. During one such quarrel on Saturday, Anitha allegedly pushed down Arasammal behind their house and the elderly woman lost consciousness. The couple then placed firewood on top of her, poured kerosene on the wood and set her ablaze,” police sources said. Soon after the incident, Annamalai phoned the fire and rescue personnel and claimed there was a fire accident at their house. Later, the couple approached the Village Administrative Officer and reportedly confessed to the murder. They were subsequently arrested.