Tamil Nadu: Murasoli asserts case was transferred to NIA soon 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Monday defended the State government’s decision to transfer the Coimbatore car blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) soon, and said that in comparison, various States transferred terror cases to the agency after several weeks or months.

In an editorial titled ‘What fault did the Governor find?’ the newspaper refuted Governor RN Ravi’s criticism of the government for taking more than four days to bring in the NIA. The article pointed out that the NIA took over the investigation of the Ludhiana court blast on January 13, 2022, nearly 20 days after the incident.

As for the bomb blast at Paschim Bhanganmari village in West Bengal on January 3, 2022, the case was transferred to the NIA after 21 days, it noted.

The paper also listed several bomb blast cases that were transferred to the NIA after a gap of between 10 days and four months. It contended that the police took appropriate action after the incident. The Governor had alleged that the quantity of explosives found suggests that a series of terror attacks were planned.

Murasoli highlighted that the NIA’s FIR was along the same lines as the police’s and mentioned that there was no reason to believe the evidence was destroyed. The paper also asked why the NIA didn’t declare Jamesha Mubin, who died in the blast, as a terrorist though it grilled him in 2019. Recalling the DMK’s support to the amendment of the NIA Act, the paper asserted that the DMK-led government is determined to prevent terror activities.

‘Why are you asking about BJP clown Annamalai?’

When asked about BJP State president K Annamalai’s visit to the car blast site, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji requested reporters to refrain from asking questions about the “BJP clown”. “He is the first person in the world to visit the Kotai Eashwaran shrine, which is a Shiva temple and recite Kantha Shashti Kavasam (of Murugan). We can avoid the clown’s circus. He has told you (media) to boycott him, why do you keep asking about him?” he asked

