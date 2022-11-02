Tamil Nadu: Residents of Padalur boycott grama sabha over 'poor turnout, official apathy'

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Less attendees and official apathy, as claimed by the participants, during the grama sabha impelled residents to boycott the meeting held at Padalur panchayat in Perambalur on Tuesday. Residents urged the authorities concerned to reconduct it.

Over 2,000 families reside in Padalur panchayat in Alathur taluk. Troubled by various issues, ranging from garbage collection, and drinking water supply to stray dog menace and open defecation, the residents sought a permanent solution at the grama sabha.

They hoped to pass a resolution as well. Prior to it, the residents, several times, approached the Alathur BDO and the district collectorate in vain. However, with the gram sabha, which was led by Alathur Zonal Deputy BDO S Shafikunisha and Panchayat President Naga Jothi, attracted only a few due to various reasons, the authorities took the issues to consider in a lackadaisical manner, sources said. Aggrieved, the participants decided to boycott the meeting and dispersed.

A Velmurugan, a resident, told TNIE, "Not even 10 per cent of the 6,800 voters in the panchayat turned up for the meeting. The total count stood at around 50. This is because not everyone was aware of the meeting." On the issues the residents put up with, Velmurugan added, "Mounts of garbage are flooding the streets here. Despite being blessed with a source of water, we are troubled by scarcity, as water is supplied once in four days. This apart, we are threatened by stray dog menace as well.

Action is yet to be taken, and we expected more from the grama sabha that went on for only 30 minutes." J Daniel, another resident, said, "People are forced to defecate in the open due to lack of toilets. Apart from this, food waste is being dumped in waterbodies and public places. Plastic is still used in all shops in the panchayat. This should be prevented."

Deputy BDO S Shafikunisha told TNIE, "The meeting was conducted properly. Around 300 people participated, and we had assured of action to the problems they raised."

PERAMBALUR: Less attendees and official apathy, as claimed by the participants, during the grama sabha impelled residents to boycott the meeting held at Padalur panchayat in Perambalur on Tuesday. Residents urged the authorities concerned to reconduct it. Over 2,000 families reside in Padalur panchayat in Alathur taluk. Troubled by various issues, ranging from garbage collection, and drinking water supply to stray dog menace and open defecation, the residents sought a permanent solution at the grama sabha. They hoped to pass a resolution as well. Prior to it, the residents, several times, approached the Alathur BDO and the district collectorate in vain. However, with the gram sabha, which was led by Alathur Zonal Deputy BDO S Shafikunisha and Panchayat President Naga Jothi, attracted only a few due to various reasons, the authorities took the issues to consider in a lackadaisical manner, sources said. Aggrieved, the participants decided to boycott the meeting and dispersed. A Velmurugan, a resident, told TNIE, "Not even 10 per cent of the 6,800 voters in the panchayat turned up for the meeting. The total count stood at around 50. This is because not everyone was aware of the meeting." On the issues the residents put up with, Velmurugan added, "Mounts of garbage are flooding the streets here. Despite being blessed with a source of water, we are troubled by scarcity, as water is supplied once in four days. This apart, we are threatened by stray dog menace as well. Action is yet to be taken, and we expected more from the grama sabha that went on for only 30 minutes." J Daniel, another resident, said, "People are forced to defecate in the open due to lack of toilets. Apart from this, food waste is being dumped in waterbodies and public places. Plastic is still used in all shops in the panchayat. This should be prevented." Deputy BDO S Shafikunisha told TNIE, "The meeting was conducted properly. Around 300 people participated, and we had assured of action to the problems they raised."