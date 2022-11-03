Home States Tamil Nadu

Book first class ticket if you want to take pets in train: Southern Railway

Only one dog will be allowed per Passenger Name Record (PNR).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has said those passengers who have to carry pets along with them in trains have to book first-class tickets. 

Guidelines issued in this regard by the railway on Wednesday said pets are not allowed in AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC chair car, sleeper class and second class compartments and that if any passenger is caught carrying pets without proper booking, a penalty, which will be six times the luggage rates will be slapped on them.  

“Passengers have the option of carrying pets along with them in AC-First Class/First Class Cabin/Coupe or it can be booked as luggage in luggage-cum-brake van under the supervision of the train manager (Guard) ,” said the railways in a statement.

Only one dog will be allowed per Passenger Name Record (PNR). The dog must be brought to the luggage/parcel office for booking at least three hours prior to the departure regardless of the mode of ticket booking.

A fitness certificate from a veterinarian stating the pet is not suffering from any infectious/contagious diseases must be obtained 24-48 hours prior to the journey and must be mandatorily submitted along with vaccination cards at the time of booking.

