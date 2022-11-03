Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to ensure its garbage trucks are clean

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is setting up three dump truck cleaning and washing facilities in the city to maintain its fleet of garbage collection vehicles and reduce the delay in obtaining Fitness Certificate (FC).

Around 1,100 tonnes of garbage is collected across the 100 wards in the city every day and over 400 dump trucks are deployed for the purpose. With the condition of the trucks deteriorating gradually and the vehicles reeking because garbage is transported to the Vellalore dump yard and other Micro Compost Centres, the civic body has decided to set up washing units to clean the vehicles. The move comes after several requests by East Zone chairperson Lakshmi Ellanselvi Karthick.

“One of the major reasons for the delay in obtaining an FC for the dump trucks is because they are never cleaned or washed once they are inducted,” Lakshmi told TNIE.

“Dump trucks smell so much that it becomes impossible to drive behind them and people have to cover their nose when a truck passes. Around 14 dump trucks had gone for FC from our zone several months ago, but are yet to return. The officials have cited the unwashed, dirty trucks as the reason for the delay. Also, lack of washing has resulted in damage to the trucks’ bodies,” she said.

According to sources, the washing units will come up at the Vellalore dump yard, Micro Compost Centres at Peelamedu and Ukkadam. Each unit will cost around Rs 9.8 lakh. Also, three borewells will be dug to cater to the needs of the facility at the cost of Rs 6 lakh each.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said tender has been allotted and the work began on Wednesday. “The works shall be completed within a month and we shall check on the frequency of the dump trucks visiting the premises and conduct a trial by washing them once a week,” she added.

