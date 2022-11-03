Home States Tamil Nadu

Coins dating back to 16th century found in Punnakayal in Tamil Nadu

“The physical condition of the coins shows it might belong to the Nayaka period, dating back to 16th and 17th centuries.

copper coins

The copper coins collected from Punnakayal fishing hamlet in Thoothukudi | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A team of archaeologists has found antique coins and potsherds along the shores of Punnakayal coastal hamlet during an exploration conducted recently.

District Archaeological Officer Asathambi, following instruction by Minister of Industries, Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archeology Thangam Thennarasu, explored the Punnakayal seashore to find prima facie evidence related to the claims that the earliest printing press during the 16th century was situated in the area.

According to state archaeology officials, they have collected 14 copper coins from the shore south of St Xavier church. 

“The physical condition of the coins shows they might belong to the Nayaka period, dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries. The inscriptions have faded making it difficult to ascertain the exact period to which it belongs. The coins look greenish as copper has reacted with saline water,” said an official.

He added the findings suggest it was a happening place and further exploration could lead to archaeological evidence. Punnakayal hamlet on the east coast at the mouth of river Thamirabarani, which merges with the Gulf of Mannar, has been said to be synonymous with pearl fishery in ancient times.

