NBW against man who fled after conviction in POCSO case in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of POCSO Act cases has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against a 28-year-old man who was convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2017.

Sessions Judge S Kirubakaran Mathuram issued the warrant after the convict, S Suresh, fled the court campus on hearing the judgment.



Based on a complaint lodged by a junior assistant attached to the POCSO special court, the Anna Nagar police have registered an FIR against Suresh under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code. A search is on.



According to sources, Suresh was a daily wage labourer. He was booked by the district police under Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in 2017. Judge Mathuram found him guilty and sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000. He also recommended the State government pay Rs 50,000 compensation to the victim.

