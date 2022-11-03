Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA searches house of 6th accused in car blast case in Tamil Nadu

Afzal Khan was arrested by Coimbatore city police on October 27, four days after the blast.

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Ukkadam | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search at the house of Afzal Khan, the sixth accused in the car blast case, on Wednesday. The search at Khan’s house, situated on Vincent Road in Ukkadam, lasted more than an hour. 

Afzal Khan was arrested by Coimbatore city police on October 27, four days after the blast. He is a relative of Jameesha Mubin, suspected to be the mastermind who died in the blast on October 23. According to sources, Afzal had allegedly procured the explosive devices and materials online. 

Meanwhile, a special team of Coimbatore city police went to a housing board tenement in Ukkadam to conduct a search at the house of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)’s zonal president Raja Hussain.

However, they had to retreat after Hussain insisted that they produce the judicial order for the search. The team collected details about the family members from people living in the neighbourhood, sources said.

