Orange alert for Tamil Nadu delta districts on November 4 & 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre issued an orange alert for delta districts on November 4 and 5, with the region expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Warning for the same has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Karaikal, while the heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Theni, Tenkasi districts. In Chennai and neighbouring areas, the rains would be moderate.

The northeast monsoon has been vigorous, and the Chennai region received heavy spells. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, weather stations in Perambur, Chennai Collectorate and Avadi received a whopping 17 cm of rainfall. Kattukuppam in Kancheepuram and Ponneri in Tiruvallur clocked 16 cm, while Nungambakkam along with several other stations recorded 13 cm.

