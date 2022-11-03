Puducherry records 14 dengue cases in November alone, health department launches awareness drives

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the northeast monsoon setting in, Puducherry recorded around 320 dengue cases in the last two months -- 142 in September and 178 in October. Of the 1,056 cases over the past year, two deaths were reported.



In the two days of November, 14 dengue cases and 28 chikungunya ones have been reported. October 2021 witnessed 297 cases of dengue and 47 cases of chikungunya. Despite fewer cases reported this year, the health department had taken several measures to prevent cases.



Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu flagged off 12 auto vehicles to raise dengue and chikungunya awareness on Wednesday. He said the vehicles will operate in all areas via Primary Health Centres, Community Welfare Centres, and Health Wellness Centre for two weeks. Besides, arrangements were underway to raise awareness among the public through commercial radio (FM radio) and local television (cable TVs).



Meanwhile, health department staff and Asha workers have been going door-to-door to explain tips on avoiding breeding hotspots, and symptoms. "Dengue symptoms include fever, fatigue, unbearable headache, body ache, vomiting and joint pain. Affected people are instructed to go to the hospital immediately. Delay can be life-threatening," said the director.



Residents were advised to prevent water stagnation in plastic plates, cups, tires, open wells, coconut shells, and other items that may collect rainwater. The water accumulation in such items and clogging of stormwater drains poses the biggest challenge, said Dr R Vasanthakumari, Assistant Director of the Malaria Domestic Breeding Checks (DBC).

The PWD and local bodies have been clearing away the waste, but the plastic garbage accumulated, creating a congenic place for mosquito breeding, she added.



So far, the highest number of cases were reported in Lawspet, Mettupalayam, Kasapalayam, Muthialpet, Mudaliarpet, Muthirapalayam, and Reddiarpalayam.

Besides, source reduction was jointly being done by government departments of health, PWD, municipalities, and commune panchayats.

