Rain-ready: 1,177 disaster relief shelters set up in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: As part of the rigorous efforts to prepare for the northeast monsoon, Collector D Mohan inspected all the major stormwater drains and flood-vulnerable areas in the town on Wednesday. He also met with the disaster management department instructing them to keep rescue teams on standby.



According to an official release, "The monsoon preparedness in the district is in full swing. About 1,177 disaster relief shelters were set up in Villupuram, apart from 13 shelters in Marakkanam and Vanur coastal taluks. These coastal shelters can accommodate 35,000 residents from across 19 villages. Further, 53 helpline teams under all sub-collectors were formed, along with 4,500 field workers."



Walking over 20 kilometres in the town, Mohan inspected open drainages and stormwater drains at Thiru Vi Ka, Silapathigaram street, Anichampalayam, Thalavanur, and Marudhur residential areas. He instructed the municipal workers to expedite the desilting process, added the release.

Officials further said the people residing near all the stormwater drains and open drainages were instructed not to dump any kind of plastic or waste. "The construction of the Thalavanur check dam is ongoing to ensure that it withholds water pressure in the area. Sandbags and logs were placed along the banks of the Thenpennai river to prevent flooding or seepage," Mohan added.

VILLUPURAM: As part of the rigorous efforts to prepare for the northeast monsoon, Collector D Mohan inspected all the major stormwater drains and flood-vulnerable areas in the town on Wednesday. He also met with the disaster management department instructing them to keep rescue teams on standby. According to an official release, "The monsoon preparedness in the district is in full swing. About 1,177 disaster relief shelters were set up in Villupuram, apart from 13 shelters in Marakkanam and Vanur coastal taluks. These coastal shelters can accommodate 35,000 residents from across 19 villages. Further, 53 helpline teams under all sub-collectors were formed, along with 4,500 field workers." Walking over 20 kilometres in the town, Mohan inspected open drainages and stormwater drains at Thiru Vi Ka, Silapathigaram street, Anichampalayam, Thalavanur, and Marudhur residential areas. He instructed the municipal workers to expedite the desilting process, added the release. Officials further said the people residing near all the stormwater drains and open drainages were instructed not to dump any kind of plastic or waste. "The construction of the Thalavanur check dam is ongoing to ensure that it withholds water pressure in the area. Sandbags and logs were placed along the banks of the Thenpennai river to prevent flooding or seepage," Mohan added.