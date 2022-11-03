RSS route march allowed at only 3 places: Tamil Nadu govt to Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that permission had been granted to the RSS to conduct its route march only in three places in the state on November 6. It can be permitted in 23 other places if the organisers are willing to hold the event indoors while it can’t be allowed in the remaining 24 places, the HC was told.

Various factors, including intelligence reports and the prevailing situation, were taken into account while making the decision, senior counsel NR Elango, representing the TN police with state public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, told the court. The police also considered law and order problems that might arise as well as the safety of the participants and of the general public while granting permission.

The submission was made before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan when a batch of contempt petitions moved by RSS men came up for hearing.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that permission had been granted to the RSS to conduct its route march only in three places in the state on November 6. It can be permitted in 23 other places if the organisers are willing to hold the event indoors while it can’t be allowed in the remaining 24 places, the HC was told. Various factors, including intelligence reports and the prevailing situation, were taken into account while making the decision, senior counsel NR Elango, representing the TN police with state public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, told the court. The police also considered law and order problems that might arise as well as the safety of the participants and of the general public while granting permission. The submission was made before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan when a batch of contempt petitions moved by RSS men came up for hearing.