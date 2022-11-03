Sathaya Vizha to now be a State celebration, says CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Hymns from Tirumurai, the collection of Saivite poems, were chanted on Wednesday as the two-day ceremony to observe 1,037th Sathaya Vizha of Raja Raja Chozhan I (947CE- 1014CE) commenced in the 11th-century Peruvudayar temple in Thanjavur.

Chief Minister MK Stalin’s announcement to henceforth celebrate the occasion as a State event further elated the moment for devotees.

The birth anniversary of Raja Raja I falls on the Sathayam star of the ‘Aippasi’ month every year, which is celebrated as the Sathaya Vizha. Festivities, however, commence days prior. This year, with the Sathayam star falling on November 3, the celebrations were arranged for Wednesday, with members of the Appar Peravai in Kalimedu chanting hymns.

During the event, District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the inscriptions of Kadan Maindan in Kalakkattur temple, depicting the praises the late emperor received from the people, stands as testimony to his legacy.

V Thiruvalluvan, the vice-chancellor of Tamil University, hailed the Chola king as one who excelled in various fields ranging from administration to irrigation management, administration of justice and education, and added that the king was instrumental in the propagation of Tamil culture across the world.

