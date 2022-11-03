SC panchayat chief in Tiruppur faces inquiry over funds misuse complaint in Tamil Nadu

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The district administration on Wednesday launched an inquiry into a complaint of funds misappropriation by the panchayat president of Ganapathipalayam. The civic body chief, who is from an SC community, alleged that he was forced to accept responsibility for the misappropriation of funds during grama sabha on November 1.

According to sources, 450 families are living in Ganapathipalayam and they were upset about the lack of infrastructure. A ward councillor, who did not want to be named, told TNIE, “Villagers were angry about the misappropriation of funds and gross violations in the implementation of development works in the village. They suspect the panchayat president A Sivakumar, who is from the SC community. is responsible for this.

One example is the inability to recover tax dues from a private company which has been using panchayat land. In another instance, Sivakumar transferred around `2 lakh from the panchayat funds to a private individual without the approval of the councillors. We questioned him on these at the grama sabha meeting, but he did not answer and left the venue. Angry villagers chased him to his office after which he signed the letter about the misappropriation of funds.”

Sivakumar denied the allegations and said the villagers forced him to sign the letter. “I was duly elected as president in 2021. But a section of villagers did not like this and have been spreading falsehood about me. Like every panchayat village, there are some issues regarding the lack of infrastructure facilities and pipe water supply. At the grama sabha meet, they levelled false allegations which offended me. I moved out to my office, but they surrounded me. They typed a list of complaints such as the misappropriation of funds on my official letterhead and forced me to sign it. As the members belong to the dominant community, I was helpless and signed the letter.”

An official from the district administration said, “We have received several complaints from the village. But, this letter signed by the panchayat president is very serious. We have transferred the panchayat secretary of the village today. An inquiry has been launched. Besides, a team of officials headed by deputy BDO would inspect the accounts of the panchayat. Based on the report, appropriate action would be initiated.”

