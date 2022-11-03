Stalin, Mamata, Rajini attend West Bengal Governor's family function in Chennai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, M K Stalin and Mamata Banerjee, respectively attended a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan here on Thursday.

The birthday function was held at Ram Theater auditorium near Kodambakkam.

BJP former national secretary and senior leader from Tamil Nadu, H. Raja also participated in the function.

Mamata Banerjee with MK Stalin during a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, also holds additional charge of West Bengal.

After the-then West Bengal Governor, Jagdip Dhankar became the Vice President of the country, the incumbent Manipur Governor, Ganeshan was given additional charge of the Governor of West Bengal.

The CMs, besides top actor Rajinikanth among others, attended the 80th birthday celebrations of Ganesan's brother.

Banerjee, who flew down from Kolkata on Wednesday before making a 'courtesy call' on Stalin at his residence, was seen enjoying the 'Chenda melam' (a traditional percussion instrument) performance outside the Kodamabakkam venue and also engaging with the artistes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee beats the 'chenda' at the family function of West Bengal Governor L Ganesan, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Ever since Ganesan assumed office, there has been a marked bonhomie between him and Mamata. Mamata and Jagdip Dhankar used to be at loggerheads often.

The Tamil Nadu government is fighting a battle with Governor RN Ravi, and the DMK has written to all the Opposition parties to sign a memorandum to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu for recalling him from the post.

(With PTI inputs)

