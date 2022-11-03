Home States Tamil Nadu

Subrayanpudur residents block road as buses skip village in Tamil Nadu

The villagers resorted to the road roko after a pregnant woman walked for over one kilometre on Tuesday night after a private bus operator forced her to get down ahead to the village.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of Subrayanpudur in Karumathampatti municipality staged a road roko on Wednesday alleging that TNSTC and private buses skip the village which is on the Somanur - Tiruppur road. Traffic came to a standstill as the protest lasted for over four hours from 7 am.

The villagers resorted to the road roko after a pregnant woman walked for over one kilometre on Tuesday night after a private bus operator forced her to get down ahead to the village. They said that to avoid the 1 km distance for entering the village, buses operate on the main road without reaching the village.

MB Subramaniam, a resident of the village said, “TNSTC and a private operator run seven trips a day on the route. We have been facing an issue for a long time as both the private and government buses skip the village. The crew force us to get down at Sedarpalayam, which is situated 1 km away from the village. On Tuesday night, they forced a pregnant woman to get down at Sedarpalayam. Even on Wednesday morning, the buses skipped our village.”

G Manoharan, chairman of Karumathampatti municipality went to the protest site and heard the grievances of the villagers. “I informed the TNSTC depot manager of Karumathampatti and the private bus owner about the issue and called them to the village. The TNSTC official reached the spot and assured me that the problem would not recur in future.

Also, we have formed a team consisting of youths in the village to monitor the bus service and report if they failed to operate through the village. If there are any discrepancies, we will take it up with the management of the bus services.”

S Karthikeyan, manager of TNSTC depot, Karumathampatti, said, “We mostly operate services without skipping the village. I have asked the people to report if government buses don’t enter the village.”

