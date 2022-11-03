Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu gives 45 kg sandalwood for the Nagore Dargah festival

An official release here said that every year, the State government gives sandalwood kept by the forest department free of cost on request from Nagore Dargah for the annual festival.

Published: 03rd November 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday presented a government order (GO) for providing 45 kg of sandalwood free of cost for Nagore Dargah Periya Aandavar Kandhoori Santhanakoodu Festival to Alhaj Dr Syed Kamil Sahib, managing trustee, Nagore Dargah and Syed Mohamed Kalifa Sahib, president of the Nagore Dargah.

Edu projects inaugurated
Meanwhile, Stalin inaugurated residential schools at three government Kallar higher secondary schools in Chekkanoorani and Vellaiyammalpuram in Madurai and Theni districts respectively, classrooms and laboratories in two Kallar reclamation high schools, and hostels in Nagapattinam and Dharmapuri districts, constructed at a total cost of Rs 13.64 crore, via video-conference.

The CM also inaugurated six hostel buildings for Adi Dravida students in the districts of Chennai, Madurai, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi and Krishnagiri, four school buildings in the districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Mayiladuthurai, and four school buildings in the districts of Chengalpattu, Nilgiris, and Namakkal — all constructed at a total cost of Rs 17.22 crore, through video-conference.

He also presented orders for job-oriented courses to nine Adi Dravida and Tribal students. In all, 130 students have been chosen for these courses.

