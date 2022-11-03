Tiruchy district gets four farm schools this year under ATMA scheme in Tamil Nadu

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme, four farm schools have been set up in the district this year. As for the farmers of Lalgudi, the programme was a one-of-its-kind experience, as it opened them to a systematic understanding of cultivation methods.

In Tiruchy alone, four blocks have been selected for the scheme this year, which are the panchayats of Sithanatham, Naganallur, Thaluthalippatty and Thirumanamedu. Paddy farm schools were set up in Manapparai and Lalgudi, and corn farm schools in Uppiliyapuram and Manachanallur.

A total of 25 members are expected to be selected from each of the blocks, sources said. Deputy Director of Farmers Training Centre for Tiruchy, R Mohan, said, "Farmers spend one-third of their total expenditure for fertilisers. Our aim is to minimise pesticide expenditure.

Training would be given to farmers on insects, which we term as 'friends of farmers'. Six classes will be held." The farm school in Lalgudi began functioning on October 29. Lalgudi AD Sugumar said, "Classes will be held in these schools to throw light on seed selection and soil testing.

Farmers are eagerly waiting to execute what they learned." P Balasubramanian, a farmer, said, "We have benefited immensely out of the scheme, as experts provided answers to many of our queries. We were given inputs on a wide range of issues."

