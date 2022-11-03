Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy district gets four farm schools this year under ATMA scheme in Tamil Nadu

In Tiruchy alone, four blocks have been selected for the scheme this year, which are the panchayats of Sithanatham, Naganallur, Thaluthalippatty and Thirumanamedu.

Published: 03rd November 2022 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

paddy farmers

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme, four farm schools have been set up in the district this year. As for the farmers of Lalgudi, the programme was a one-of-its-kind experience, as it opened them to a systematic understanding of cultivation methods.

In Tiruchy alone, four blocks have been selected for the scheme this year, which are the panchayats of Sithanatham, Naganallur, Thaluthalippatty and Thirumanamedu. Paddy farm schools were set up in Manapparai and Lalgudi, and corn farm schools in Uppiliyapuram and Manachanallur.

A total of 25 members are expected to be selected from each of the blocks, sources said. Deputy Director of Farmers Training Centre for Tiruchy, R Mohan, said, "Farmers spend one-third of their total expenditure for fertilisers. Our aim is to minimise pesticide expenditure.

Training would be given to farmers on insects, which we term as 'friends of farmers'. Six classes will be held." The farm school in Lalgudi began functioning on October 29. Lalgudi AD Sugumar said, "Classes will be held in these schools to throw light on seed selection and soil testing.

Farmers are eagerly waiting to execute what they learned." P Balasubramanian, a farmer, said, "We have benefited immensely out of the scheme, as experts provided answers to many of our queries. We were given inputs on a wide range of issues."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATMA farm schools
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp