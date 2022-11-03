Traffic diversions in Madurai from Thursday in Tamil Nadu Traffic diversions in Madurai from Thursday

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Owing to the construction of a flyover at Natham road, traffic would be diverted to the routes where the work has been completed, from Thursday.

Accordingly, all vehicles are restricted to taking the Youth Hostel and Ambedkar statue road via the Pandian Hotel Junction from the Madurai Corporation Office road to the outpost junction. Vehicles proceeding towards Thallakulam, Thamukkam, and Goripalayam from Puthur through Azhagar Kovil road should pass through the Ambedkar statue and the outpost.

Vehicles proceeding to KK Nagar Arc from Natham Road should pass through Pandian Hotel Junction and travel on the Azhagarkovil road.  After reaching the outpost Junction, vehicles are supposed to turn left and pass through the Madurai Corporation office road and the district court.

The vehicles proceeding to KK Nagar Arc from Natham Roads' IOC Junction are supposed to take right at the Pandian Hotel Junction, pass through the Azhagar kovil road and take a left at the Outpost Junction and travel through the Madurai Corporation Office road and District court. Similarly, vehicles proceeding to Thallakulam, Thamukkam, and Goripalayam from Natham Road's IOC Junction are supposed to take right at Pandian Hotel Junction and travel in the Azhagarkovil road, passing through Ambedkar road and Outpost.

The vehicles that are currently proceeding to Azhagarkovil road from K K Nagar Arc are restricted to take a right turn at Bharathiyar Park and Pandiyan Hotel Junction while on their way through kakkan statue, Madurai Corporation Office road and Outpost. These vehicles are now supposed to take a right at the kakkan statue and pass through Youth Hostel and Pandian Hotel to reach Azhagar Kovil road.

