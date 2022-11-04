Home States Tamil Nadu

75 tanks and 600-km-stretch stormwater drains revamped in Tamil Nadu

Collector V Vishnu said as many as 75 tanks were rejuvenated and over 600-km stretch of stormwater drains desilted as part of the Nellai Neervalam initiative in VM Chatram.

V Vishnu

Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu (Photo | Govt of Tamil Nadu)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Collector V Vishnu said as many as 75 tanks were rejuvenated and over a 600-km stretch of stormwater drains desilted as part of the Nellai Neervalam initiative in VM Chatram. The initiative has helped in effectively handling the northeast monsoon and preserving rainwater, he said.

Addressing the media, Vishnu said apart from deepening the Moorthi Nainarkulam tank, the administration has strengthened the shore of the tanks which is spread across 36 acres.

"We have made mini-islands inside the tank for the birds to stay. Last year, we could prevent inundation in the low-lying area by increasing the storage capacity of the Veinthankulam tank from 12 mcft to 15 mcft. Our efforts have helped bring down the instances of flooding in low-lying areas in the city from 74 to 63," he said.

Vishnu further said 4,000 first-level rescuers are ready to handle any mishaps during the monsoon. "We are monitoring the amount of inflow to the six dams and a total of 1,250 tanks in the district. We have readied as many as 134 relief shelters for the people of flood-affected areas and another seven 'Cyclone Relief Shelters' for the residents of coastal areas. People can reach out to the control room for help at toll-free no. 107 or phone no. 0462- 250 1012," the collector added.

In the meantime, a team of senior officers from the Union government inspected the water conservation works being carried out in the district under 'Catch the Rain' initiative of Jal Shakthi Abhiyan.

The central team, comprising Central Nodal Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh and Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Textiles V N Katte, was accompanied by the collector during the inspection.

The team is expected to inspect the water conservation, rainwater harvesting structures and intensive afforestation works carried out by the government and NGOs during their three-day visit, said the district administration in a statement.

