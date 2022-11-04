Home States Tamil Nadu

Car blast: Muslim leaders visit Kovai temple in Tamil Nadu

Accordingly, the temple priests extended a hearty welcome to the delegation, placing shawls on the members’ shoulders.

Published: 04th November 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sangameswarar temple

Muslim leaders with priests of the Sangameswarar temple | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Ten days after a car exploded near the Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore’s Kottaimedu, allegedly as part of a terror plot, a delegation from the District Federation of All Jamaaths and Ulemas and religious leaders from the three mosques in the area visited the temple on Thursday in an effort to restore normalcy and protect communal harmony.

Kottaimedu is designated as communally sensitive and the delegation’s meeting with executive officer V Prabhakaran and priests of the century-old temple, owned by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, was aimed at stressing communal harmony in the locality.

Accordingly, the temple priests extended a hearty welcome to the delegation, placing shawls on the members’ shoulders. After the 30-minute meeting, Haji M A Inayatullah, the federation’s general secretary, told reporters the meeting was an effort to maintain communal harmony in Coimbatore and restore normalcy in Kottaimedu. 

“Muslims have been living in Kottaimedu for more than seven generations. People of all faiths and beliefs have been living together like brothers for many years,” he said, condemning the blast and charging that it had forced tension and unrest in all communities. Urging members of the public to maintain harmony, Inayatullah pointed out that there is a mosque located on the same street as the temple. 

‘We’ll take initiative to bring about harmony’

Thirteen members of the three mosques in the locality Kottai Idhayathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, Thareekathul Islam Shafia Jamaat and Kerala Muslim Jamaat were part of the delegation. “Islam does not encourage violence, it teaches peace. We too want to live amid communal harmony.

We hope that this visit will help to bring the situation back to normal. We will not give space to terrorism in any form,” he asserted, requesting politicians not to raise communal issues for politics.

I Nayatullah said during the meeting with the temple priests, they reminisced about playing together as children and recalled the Muslim community’s support during the Sangameswarar temple car festival five years ago, held after a long gap.

“Leave us to live peacefully. We will take the initiative to bring about communal harmony to demonstrate that none can break the bonds between Hindus and Muslims,” he added.

Documents​ from Mubin's home circulated
Documents purportedly establishing Jameesha Mubin, who died in the car blast, was an ISIS sympathiser were shared in media on Thursday. Coimbatore police sources said the documents are authentic but a probe would be conducted to find who leaked them to the media 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangameswarar temple Coimbatore Kottaimedu car blast
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp