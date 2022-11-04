Home States Tamil Nadu

Church circular against court cases stayed by Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

According to Devasahayam, the circular, dated September 16, said the members should not approach courts for any grievances related to the diocese.

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court stayed a circular passed by CSI Thoothukudi-Nazareth diocese on Thursday.

The circular had allegedly prohibited the diocese members from approaching courts directly. A Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice R Mahadevan passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by D Devasahayam, president of Christian Reformation Society in Madurai, seeking to quash the circular. Issuing notice to the diocese, the judges adjourned the case by two weeks.

According to Devasahayam, the circular, dated September 16, said the members should not approach courts for any grievances related to the diocese. As per the circular, any such grievances concerning the members’ rights should be raised only through internal arrangements (local court or panchayats appointed by the bishop of the diocese) made by the diocese, he added. 

It also warned that members who violate this rule would automatically lose their rights to participate in the activities of the church at all levels, Devasahayam said, adding that many members have been excommunicated so far based on this rule. He said the diocese is denying the members of their rights, such as getting a burial place in cemeteries and solemnising marriages, through the circular.

