Coastal Security Group launches first unit of marine home guards in Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: With the induction of 24 personnel in Nagapattinam on Thursday, the Coastal Security Group (CSG) launched its first unit of marine home guards comprising members of the fisherfolk community in the State.

They will work with the CSG to handle law and order situations, and crowd regulation along the coast, among others, officials said.

Those inducted on Thursday received their identity card from Nagapattinam CSG unit’s Additional Superintendent of Police J Shankar. The official motivated the home guards and advised them to refrain from having intentions such as misuse of power.

“The home guards recruited entirely from the fisherfolk community in Nagapattinam are the first to be inducted in the State. Their work is to assist the coastal security group police and serve the public. We will utilise them during scenarios such as law and order situations or when there is a need to regulate the public near the coast during high tide.” The CSG will also use them at police check posts.

According to sources, around 300 marine home guards are being inducted from the fisherfolk community in coastal districts between Tiruvallur and Kanniyakumari. Among them, 40 are to be recruited from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Among the 40 personnel, 24 have been inducted after 45 days of training. The rest will be inducted in subsequent phases. CSG inspector P Raja said, “Apart from gaining knowledge of swimming, the inducted home guards have been trained in various aspects like basic law, physical education, and parade. They need to report for duty at least five times a month.”

NAGAPATTINAM: With the induction of 24 personnel in Nagapattinam on Thursday, the Coastal Security Group (CSG) launched its first unit of marine home guards comprising members of the fisherfolk community in the State. They will work with the CSG to handle law and order situations, and crowd regulation along the coast, among others, officials said. Those inducted on Thursday received their identity card from Nagapattinam CSG unit’s Additional Superintendent of Police J Shankar. The official motivated the home guards and advised them to refrain from having intentions such as misuse of power. “The home guards recruited entirely from the fisherfolk community in Nagapattinam are the first to be inducted in the State. Their work is to assist the coastal security group police and serve the public. We will utilise them during scenarios such as law and order situations or when there is a need to regulate the public near the coast during high tide.” The CSG will also use them at police check posts. According to sources, around 300 marine home guards are being inducted from the fisherfolk community in coastal districts between Tiruvallur and Kanniyakumari. Among them, 40 are to be recruited from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Among the 40 personnel, 24 have been inducted after 45 days of training. The rest will be inducted in subsequent phases. CSG inspector P Raja said, “Apart from gaining knowledge of swimming, the inducted home guards have been trained in various aspects like basic law, physical education, and parade. They need to report for duty at least five times a month.”