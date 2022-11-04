Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t transfer Tantea estates to forest dept, Edappadi K Palaniswami tells Tamil Nadu govt 

Tantea was established during former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s tenure, in 1968, as a rehabilitation measure for Sri Lanka-returned Tamils. 

Published: 04th November 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the transfer of 5,317 acres of tea estates owned by the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (Tantea) to the State Forest Department, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded that the G.O. regarding the transfer should be withdrawn since over 15,000 workers depended on them.

Tantea was established during former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s tenure, in 1968, as a rehabilitation measure for Sri Lanka-returned Tamils. 

Palaniswami referred to the measures taken by the AIADMK regimes to increase  Tantea’s revenue and initiatives taken for the welfare of its workers and said the workers claimed that the incumbent forest minister owned hundreds of tea estates in The Nilgiris and that he transferred tea estates to the forest department for selfish motives.

He said the livelihood of the workers has been affected by the transfer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tea estates Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp